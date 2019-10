Saina Nehwal reaches out to External Affairs Ministry for visa help

New Delhi: Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Monday made an `urgent request` to the Ministry of External Affairs to help her participate in the upcoming Denmark tour by sorting out her visa issue.

Nehwal took to Twitter and wrote: "I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don`t have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week. @DrSJaishankar @MEAQuery @DenmarkinIndia #danisadenmarkopen2019."

The Denmark Open is scheduled to commence on October 15 and will conclude on October 20.In her opening match in the tournament, Nehwal will compete against Sayaka Takahashi.