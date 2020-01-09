हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malaysia Masters

Saina Nehwal storms into Malaysia Masters quarters, faces Carolina Marin

Saina Nehwal will now face Rio Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain -- who defeated China's Cai Yanyan 21-4, 24-22 -- for a semi-final berth in the Super 500 tournament.

Kuala Lumpur: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday came out with a spectacular performance as she defeated South Korea's An Se Young in her second-round clash of the ongoing Malaysia Masters. The London Olympics bronze medallist defeated eight-seed Young 25-23, 21-12 in a match that lasted for 39 minutes to make it to the quarter-finals.

In the first game, Saina was made to work hard by the 17-year-old as both the shuttlers kept going at each other. But, it was the Indian who had the last laugh and ultimately won the game 25-23. The Hyd0erabadi shuttler, however, didn't have to sweat too much in the second game as she won comfortably by a 21-12 margin to enter the last eight of the competition. Saina on Wednesday had registered a convincing 21-15, 21-17 win over Belgium's Lianne Tan.

She will now face Rio Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain -- who defeated China's Cai Yanyan 21-4, 24-22 -- for a semi-final berth in the Super 500 tournament.

A day earlier on Wednesday,  PV Sindhu cruised into the second round of the women's singles event after winning her first-round game. Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, seeded sixth, didn't have to work too hard in her contest as she defeated Evgeniya Andreevna Kosetskaya of Russia 21-15, 21-13 in just 35 minutes.

In the men's singles, Parupalli Kashyap suffered a 17-21, 16-21 loss to Japan's Kento Momota in the contest lasting for 33 minutes. Praneeth made a first round exit after suffering a 11-21, 15-21 defeat to Denmark''s Rasmus Gemke in 46 minutes. Srikanth, on the other hand, lost his second seed encounter to World No.2 Taiwan''s Chou Tien Chen 17-21, 5-21 in a match that lasted for only 30 minutes. This was his fifth consecutive loss against Chou.

Sameer Verma however, kept his journey alive after a 21-16, 21-15 win over Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen. Sameer's compatriot H.S. Prannoy also entered the second round after defeating Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama 21-9, 21-17.

Malaysia MastersSaina NehwalCarolina MarinPV Sindhu
