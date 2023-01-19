Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei India Open badminton 2023 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei match online and on TV?

Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will be up against Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Chen Yufei in the second round of the India Open badminton 2023 in New Delhi on Thursday (January 19). Saina, who has been on a comeback ever since injuring her knee at the end of 2021, defeated Blichfeldt 21-17, 12-21, 21-19 on Tuesday.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei defeated Michelle Li of Canada 21-19, 21-15. Saina began on a positive note and raced to 11-6 lead in the opening game before closing it without much ado. However, Blichfeldt stayed in control through-out the second game and it looked like the momentum had shifted towards the Dane.

However, Saina showed that she had enough and more in her reserves as she went on the offensive to counter her opponents attacking strokes and came up with a deceptive net shot to close the match. “I have been working on my movement and I was confident that I could win the match today…. I could see that my movement was good today and I was determined to fight for every point,” said Saina after the match.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei India Open 2023 match:

When will the Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei India Open 2023 match start?

The Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei India Open 2023 match will start on January 19, Thursday.

Where will the Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei India Open 2023 match be played?

The Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei India Open 2023 match will be hosted at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi.

What time will the Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei India Open 2023 match begin?

The Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei India Open 2023 match should begin around 2 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei India Open 2023 match?

The Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei India Open 2023 match will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei India Open 2023 match?

The Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei India Open 2023 match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.