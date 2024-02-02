trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717113
Sania Mirza Embraces 'Lifelines' In Heartwarming Instagram Post With Her Son After Divorce With Shoaib Malik

Following the confirmation of her divorce from Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza penned an emotional note on social media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 05:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Former Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza has once again captured the hearts of her fans with a touching Instagram post, displaying her affectionate bond with her son Izhaan and niece Dua. The post, accompanied by a heartfelt caption, comes amid the recent confirmation of her divorce from cricketer Shoaib Malik. In a candid photograph, Sania is seen seated on a sofa, enveloping Izhaan and Dua in a warm embrace. The caption, "Lifelines," beautifully encapsulates the depth of her emotions towards her son and niece, offering a glimpse into the tennis star's personal life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Post-Divorce Emotional Note

Following the confirmation of her divorce from Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza penned an emotional note on social media. She expressed resilience, stating, "You’ve been through a thousand things in your life people don’t even know about. You’ve experienced things that have shaken you, changed you, broke you, built you, and taught you to be stronger than you ever thought you had the ability to be."

Sania's Positive Outlook

Despite the challenging phase in her personal life, Sania Mirza maintains a positive outlook. Her recent Instagram post, featuring her in a stylish beige trouser and satin pink top, radiates optimism with the caption, "Anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink." The post garnered over 122,000 likes, showcasing her popularity on the platform.

Family Dynamics

The adorable photograph not only highlights Sania's love for her son but also introduces her niece Dua, the daughter of Sania's younger sister Anam Mirza and cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin. The family dynamics are intricately woven into Sania's life, with her father, Imran Mirza, confirming the separation from Shoaib Malik through the Islamic practice of khula.

Sania's Post-Retirement Ventures

Since retiring from professional tennis, Sania has seamlessly transitioned into a commentator's role, adding a new dimension to her illustrious career. Her popularity extends beyond India, with fans from Pakistan and across the globe expressing admiration for her accomplishments both on and off the tennis court.

