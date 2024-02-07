Sania Mirza Posts Another Cryptic Instagram Story After Taking Divorce From Shoaib Malik; See Inside

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza made another Instagram update to tell fans about her thoughts post her divorce with ex-husband Shoaib Malik. Sania had maintained a silence on her 'Khula' from Malik before the Pakistan cricketer announced his marriage with actress Sana Javed. It was then Sania had released a statement, telling fans that she and Malik were already separated, also wishing her ex-husband the best for future.

In the last year or so, Sania did fan rumours of her divorce by sharing many cryptic updates on Instagram in form of anonymous quotes of marriage and loneliness. The tennis star posted another cryptic Instagram Story on Wednesday, whe she put up a picture of a cup that had another quote that read 'Enjoy little things in life'.

Check Sania's latest Instagram update here:

It seems Sania is communicating to fans about her thought process these days through these quotes, saying that she has already moved on from broken marriage. Sania lives in Dubai with her son Izhaan and does share his pics on the social media website every now and then.

A couple of days back, Sania had posted a picture with her son and niece. In this pic, the tennis star could be seen tightly hugging both f the kids. She had captioned the pic as 'lifelines'.

In case you did not know, Sania's sister Anam is married to son of former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin. His name is Mohammad Asaduddin and he is lawyer by profession who is slowly moving into politics as well like his father. Anam is a fashion designer by profession.

Sania's life revolves around them these days. She hops between Dubai and Hyderabad and in between, work keeps her busy. She was recently seen in Sony Sports Network's coverage for the Australian Open where she gave her analysis on sme games while also took interviews of some of the top players in the current generation.

Sania was also chosen as the mentor of women's team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League and it will be interesting to see if she opts to continue in this role this year as well.

At the same time, Sania is receiving love and sympathy from the fans after the news broke out that Malik had remarried. The support that she has got for going through tough times as a single mother and handling the turmoil of her marriage and breaking of relationship has been hailed by her fans on social media.