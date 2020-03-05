Sania Mirza raises awareness about coronavirus

Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing concerns related to coronavirus, India`s tennis sensation Sania Mirza raised awareness about the issue and asked the people to do what is required when the symptoms arise.

"As you know the coronavirus is spreading fast, it originated in China and as per the UN, it has spread around the world, we need to take precautions, there are few symptoms like coughing and fever, if you feel you have the symptoms, you should immediately consult a doctor," Mirza said in a video.

"There is a helpline (104) and you can call on that. You should look to wash your hands regularly, if you have the symptoms, then keep yourself in isolation for 14 days," she added.

Shuttler PV Sindhu also raised awareness about the issue and said that people in the country should immediately call the helpline if they feel they are having the symptoms of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that there are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country so far.

Globally, deaths due to Covid-19 have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people.

