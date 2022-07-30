NewsOther Sports
GURURAJA POOJARY

'Sensational Gururaja Poojary': India celebrate second medal on Day 2 CWG 2022, WATCH

Watch Gururaja Poojary winning the Bronze medal for India at CWG 2022 in Birmingham

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Gururaja Poojary won the second medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday (July 30). The Weightlifter won Bronze for India at the CWG 2022, in men's 61kg weightlifting category. Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad clinched gold for  Malaysia with a CWG record of total lift (285kg). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea lifted 273 kgs in total to clinch silver.

Gururaja Poojary is a silver medallist from Commonwealth Games 2018 which were held in Gold Coast. He hails from Udupi in Karnataka in India and trains at the National Insitute of Sports in Patiala. (Know all about him HERE)

Watch the video of Gururaja Poojary lifting to clinch bronze at CWG 2022 below...

Social media was all praise for the second medallist for the country and wishes poured in for Gururaja as he became the second medallist for India at the CWG 2022.

Checkout the reactions below...

Prime minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi also joined the country in congratulating the weightlifter for his medal at the CWG 2022.

