Gururaja Poojary won the second medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday (July 30). The Weightlifter won Bronze for India at the CWG 2022, in men's 61kg weightlifting category. Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad clinched gold for Malaysia with a CWG record of total lift (285kg). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea lifted 273 kgs in total to clinch silver.
Gururaja Poojary is a silver medallist from Commonwealth Games 2018 which were held in Gold Coast. He hails from Udupi in Karnataka in India and trains at the National Insitute of Sports in Patiala. (Know all about him HERE)
Watch the video of Gururaja Poojary lifting to clinch bronze at CWG 2022 below...
Gururaja Poojary wins India's 2nd weightlifting medal at Commonwealth Games 2022, clinches bronze in men's 61kg final#CommonwealthGames #weightlifting #gururaja#CWG2022 #India pic.twitter.com/iS32s93BwJ — Madhwal Abhishek (@Madhwal65) July 30, 2022
Social media was all praise for the second medallist for the country and wishes poured in for Gururaja as he became the second medallist for India at the CWG 2022.
Checkout the reactions below...
Medal Alert
India Gets Another Medal This time It's Bronze
GURURAJA POOJARY Weightlifting (61 Kg)
Keep Going Champs More to Come
India's Medal Tally (Currently)
0#CWG2022 #weightlifting #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/dzNy5mcqLA — The Warrior (@TheWarrior93000) July 30, 2022
Big congratulations Gururaja poojary for winning bronze medal in commonwealth game. well played champion.India proud of you.#SanketSargar #TeamIndia #CommonwealthGames2022 #weightlifting #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/Lc1R4RflWq — Rajatbasor (@Rajatbasor01) July 30, 2022
#BreakingNews | Weightlifter #GururajaPoojary wins India's second medal at the #CommonwealthGames2022. He wins the bronze medal in the men's 61kg category@AditiSinghRBL pic.twitter.com/FEtKhlcnLt— NEWS (@IPINEWS1) July 30, 2022
Prime minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi also joined the country in congratulating the weightlifter for his medal at the CWG 2022.
Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey. pic.twitter.com/i04Fv2owtW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022
