close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Serena Williams

Serena Williams fined $10,000 for damaging Wimbledon court

Serena Williams was fined $10,000 (£7,989) by the All England Club for damaging one of Wimbledon's courts with her racket prior to the start of the tournament, media reported.

Serena Williams fined $10,000 for damaging Wimbledon court
Reuters File Photo

Serena Williams was fined $10,000 (£7,989) by the All England Club for damaging one of Wimbledon's courts with her racket prior to the start of the tournament, media reported.

Williams, who faces fellow American Alison Riske in the quarter-finals on Tuesday as she looks to win her 24th Grand Slam title, has yet to comment on the fine.

Fabio Fognini was also fined $3,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after a rant during his third round defeat to Tennys Sandgren.

The Italian had said he hoped a "bomb" would explode at the All England Club.

Nick Kyrgios was fined $8,000 in total from separate unsportsmanlike incidents in his first and second rounds.

The fiery Australian lost to Rafa Nadal in the second round.

Tags:
Serena WilliamsWimbledonRafael Nadal
Next
Story

Nadal bursts Sousa''s bubble to reach Wimbledon quarters

Must Watch

PT13M

DNA: Amarnath Yatra 2019 has caused trouble to Kashmiris, says Mehbooba Mufti