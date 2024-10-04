SFA Championship 2024 Kicks Off In Delhi With 14,500 Athletes On October 5

The Sports For All (SFA) Championship, the largest grassroots competition, will be held in ten cities in 2024–2025. The inaugural event will take place in Delhi on October 5 at the esteemed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This year, 19, sports will be played at seven different locations by 14,500 athletes from 545 schools in the Delhi NCR. In addition, as part of the "She is Gold" and "Coaches Day" campaigns, the 2024 edition will honour female coaches and athletes during the Championship.

With the goal of promoting a national sports culture that values and invests in sports, Sports For All (SFA) is dedicated to professionalising, organising, and monetising grassroots sports. The competition will take place throughout the entire city until October 11.

The city's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which has played host to some of the nation's largest sporting events, including the 2010 Commonwealth Games, will be used to host five Olympic sports: volleyball, athletics, basketball, football, tennis (which will also be played at Thyagraj Sports Complex), and basketball. Additionally, the indigenous sport of Kho-Kho will be played there. The Indira Gandhi Sports Complex will provide yogasana, taekwondo, karate, chess, kabaddi, and badminton. The Gymnastics Academy in Dwarka will host gymnastics, the Siri Fort Sports Complex will host shooting, GR International School will host skating, and the Dr. Syama Prasad Swimming Pool Complex will host swimming.

Rajas Joshi who is the Founder and COO of SFA, said, "This event is both a competitive platform and a celebration of grassroots sports. By hosting at renowned venues like Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Indira Gandhi Stadium, where historic events such as the Commonwealth and Asian Games have occurred, we aim to offer young athletes a thrilling experience, performing in arenas where India's sports legends have triumphed."

“She is Gold” Day, dedicated to celebrating women in sports, will take place on October 8. On this day, 90% of the matches will feature female athletes and officials. The day involves special matches with female athletes, coaches, and officials.