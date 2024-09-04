SFA Championships 2024-25: Over 150,000 Students Set to Compete in 31 Sports

SFA Championships, SFA Championships 2024-25, SFA Championships news, SFA Championships 2024-25 news, SFA, SFA news The Sports For All (SFA) organization has announced the launch of the SFA Championships 2024-25, which will take place across 10 cities in India.

This year’s championships are expected to feature 150,000 students from approximately 7,000 of the nation’s top sporting schools, competing in 31 different sports. For the first time in its nine-year history, the SFA Championships will be held in Nagaland (Dimapur), marking a significant expansion of the event.

The SFA Championships have shown consistent growth since their inception. Starting in Mumbai in 2015, the event has expanded to include 21 championships in cities such as Hyderabad, Uttarakhand, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur.

Returning to the national capital for the second time, the SFA Championships 2024-25 will be held from October 5th to 15th across prestigious venues in Delhi, including Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Indira Gandhi Stadium. The inaugural edition in Delhi saw participation from over 6,200 athletes from more than 500 schools, bringing pride to their institutions. SFA aims to professionalize, organize, and monetize grassroots sports, with the mission of developing India into a nation that values and invests in the culture of sports.

"At SFA, our commitment goes beyond just organizing the SFA Championships; it's about elevating grassroots and participative sports across India," said Rajas Joshi, Founding Member and Chief Operating Officer of SFA. "By keeping the athlete’s needs at the forefront and integrating technology, we have built one unifying platform to discover talent at the click of a button, across multiple sports."

The championships have already ignited a sporting passion among over 350,000 young athletes from nearly 7,000 schools. This year, athletes between the ages of 3 and 18 will have the opportunity to participate in 31 different sports.