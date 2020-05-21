Shad Gaspard dies at 39: Tributes pour in for former WWE star

The sports fraternity came in unison to pay tribute to former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Shad Gaspard, who tragically passed away recently at the age of 39.

Gaspard was found dead on Wednesday.He had gone missing while swimming with his son in the sea at Venice Beach in California on May 17.

From Gaspard's former WWE colleagues to his fans, all took their social media handles to pay homage to late American professional wrestler.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said that Gaspard was a tough and great guy while also extending his condolences to the family of the late WWE star.

"My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one. Great guy," he tweeted.

WWE legend Triple H, on the other hand, said that Gaspard was a beloved performer and a caring father.

"I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts," he wrote.

American professional wrestler Sasha Banks also expressed her grief on shocking demise of Gaspard.

"Sending my love and prayers to Shad loved ones during this time. #RIPShadGaspard," she wrote.

American wrestler Titus O'Neill also sent his prayers and support to the family of Gaspard while asking everyone to be a positive light in this world as long as you can.

"My Love, Thoughts, Prayers and Support Go out to The Family of Shad Gaspard.Nothing will ever Fix the loss of a loved one. As a Universe We owe it to ourselves and to others to Be a Positive Light in this world as long as we can Because Nothing is Ever Guaranteed. #RIPSHAD," he tweeted.

Canadian wrestler Natalya Neidhart said that Gaspard was a 'true hero' in every sense and that the world has lost a wonderful human being with his demise.

"The world has lost a wonderful human being. Shad Gaspard was a true HERO in every sense of the word. I’m keeping his family and loved ones in my prayers right now. We love you, Shad," she tweeted.

Earlier, WWE revealed in an official statement that Gaspard told lifeguards to save his son first, before being submerged by another wave when help arrived.

The late wrestler was best known for his time as a member of Cryme Tyme with his partner JTG. In 2008, the pair joined forces with John Cena during his rivalry with JBL and fought for the WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2009.

Gaspard had also seved as former bodyguard to Britney Spears, Mike Tyson and P Diddy. Prior to WWE, Gaspard had also played basketball at Georgia Perimeter College.

In 2016, Gaspard broke up the armed robbery of a Coral Springs in Florida gas station when he was approached by an intoxicated man who was intent on robbing the clerk. Gaspard took away the gun from the suspect and restrained him until police arrived at the spot.

After bidding adieu to wrestling in 2010, Gaspard pursued his career in acting. He had featured in several films and television serials namely Think Like a Man Too, Get Hard, The Game, and From Dusk till Dawn: The Series.

Gaspard is survived by wife and fitness model Siliana Gaspard and son Aryeh.