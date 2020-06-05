She said yes! Artem Chigvintsev pops the question to Nikki Bella

Russian professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev has popped the question to Nikki Bella and the American professional wrestler said 'yes'.

Artem proposed to Bella during her birthday celebration at a castle in Burgundy, France in November 2019 and the wrestler accepted the proposal as shown during Thursday's episode of Total Bellas.

During the tenth episode of season 5, 37-year-old Artem could be seen suggesting Nikki to join him on the tour of the castle.

He then handed a rose to the professional wrestler as they walked and told her that it was just a beginning.

The duo reached a room filled with rose petals on the floor, candles lit everywhere, and an orchestra playing. Artem then went on his knees and asked Nikki if she would marry him, Daily Mail reported.

36-year-old Nikki was was quick to say yes before the duo embraced each other with a kiss.

You've waited all season for this moment An all-new #TotalBellas is next week on E! pic.twitter.com/uYcsWAeRe3 — Total Bellas (@totalbellas) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella had hinted throughout the episode that she was feeling 'off'. However, Brie revealed at the end of the episode that she was pregnant and expecting her second baby with her pro wrestler husband Daniel Bryan.

Notably, Nikki and Artem have been dating each other for a year now.