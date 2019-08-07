close

Sushma Swaraj

She was people's leader: Condolences from sports fraternity continue to pour in for Sushma Swaraj

File Image

New Delhi: Condolences continue to pour in from sports fraternity for former external affairs minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Leaving a strong legacy behind, the BJP stalwart breathed her last at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on Tuesday.

India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav in a tweet said Swaraj was people`s leader who has been taken away too soon."She was a people`s leader. A rare politician taken away too soon. Rest in peace #SushmaSwaraj ma`am. Om Shanti!" Poonam wrote.

 

Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom said, "Deeply grieved to hear the demise of Smt #SushmaSawraj ji. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her departed soul Rest In Peace.

 

"Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra in a tweet conveyed, "RIP Sushma Swaraj. May God give her family the strength to overcome this irreparable loss."

 

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat said that the country has lost a great skilled leader. She added that Swaraj was no less than a school for women who want to step into politics. Phogat tweeted in Hindi.

 

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar said, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of former foreign minister @SushmaSwaraj Ji. Condolences to the family. May her soul RIP."

 

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap expressed sadness, saying, "Shocked and deeply saddened by this news. RIP @SushmaSwaraj ma`am."

 

Swaraj implemented the Modi-government`s foreign policy on a global scale. She also strengthened India`s fight against terrorism.

The BJP leader felt restless on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive the 67-year-old for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was later declared dead.

