She was people's leader: Condolences from sports fraternity continue to pour in for Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Condolences continue to pour in from sports fraternity for former external affairs minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Leaving a strong legacy behind, the BJP stalwart breathed her last at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on Tuesday.

India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav in a tweet said Swaraj was people`s leader who has been taken away too soon."She was a people`s leader. A rare politician taken away too soon. Rest in peace #SushmaSwaraj ma`am. Om Shanti!" Poonam wrote.

Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom said, "Deeply grieved to hear the demise of Smt #SushmaSawraj ji. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her departed soul Rest In Peace.

"Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra in a tweet conveyed, "RIP Sushma Swaraj. May God give her family the strength to overcome this irreparable loss."

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat said that the country has lost a great skilled leader. She added that Swaraj was no less than a school for women who want to step into politics. Phogat tweeted in Hindi.

अपूर्णीय क्षति है, देश ने एक बेहतरीन वक़्ता और कुशल नेत्री खो दी। आप सक्रिय राजनीति में क़दम रखने की चाह रखने वाली महिलाओं के लिए किसी पाठशाला से कम नहीं थी।

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar said, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of former foreign minister @SushmaSwaraj Ji. Condolences to the family. May her soul RIP."

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap expressed sadness, saying, "Shocked and deeply saddened by this news. RIP @SushmaSwaraj ma`am."

Swaraj implemented the Modi-government`s foreign policy on a global scale. She also strengthened India`s fight against terrorism.

The BJP leader felt restless on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive the 67-year-old for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was later declared dead.