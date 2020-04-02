Shooter Apurvi Chandela donates Rs 5 lakh towards coronavirus relief fund

As India continues to fight against the deadly coronavirus that has spread all across the globe, young shooter Apurvi Chandela has pledged to contibute Rs 5 lakh towards the country's efforts to battle the threat of COVID-19.

Taking to her official Twitter handle,the 27-year-old who competes in 10 meter air rifle event said that she has decided to donate Rs 3 lakh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's CARES Fund and Rs 2 lakh to Rajasthan Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"I pledge to contribute 3 Lakhs to PM CARE Fund and 2 Lakhs to Rajasthan Chief Minister`s Relief Fund. India can, and will fight this pandemic. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @ashokgehlot51 @KirenRijiju," Chandela wrote.

I pledge to contribute 3 Lakhs to PM CARE Fund and 2 Lakhs to Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. India can, and will fight this pandemic. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @ashokgehlot51 @KirenRijiju — Apurvi Chandela (@apurvichandela) April 1, 2020

In January, Chandela clinched a gold medal in the 10m air rifle event in the ongoing Meyton Cup in Austria after posting a score of 251.4 in the final of the event.

Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir has once again come out and pledged support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's CARES fund.

The 38-year-old tweeted that he had decided to donate his two year's salary to Prime Minister's relief fund.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019, has so far affected more than 9,30,000 people and claimed lives of 47,200 persons globally.The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,965 on Thursday (April 2, 2020) while the death toll due to the deadly virus has touched 50.