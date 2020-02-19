Shooter Rahi Sarnobat credits government with providing all help for Tokyo Olympic Games

New Delhi: Ace Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat believes the government has put in more effort to help the athletes' preparations for the Tokyo Olympics (July 24-August 9, 2020) as compared to her last Olympic Games in 2012.

"Communication with the government has been very good. They have provided everything we need to prepare for the Olympics. This time they have put in more effort to help the athletes as compared to my last Olympics in London in 2012. This will be my second Olympics of my career," said Sarnobat.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist said that many children have been inspired to take up sports in the country due to the Khelo India Games. "Many children are now inspired to take up sports and participate in tournaments like the Khelo India Games. The Indian government has provided a great platform for all upcoming athletes in India," said the shooter, who will be participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 25 meter pistol event.

Sarnobat added that the Khelo India University Games, starting Saturday, will have a major role in unearthing sporting talent across the country.

"I think the Khelo India University Games will have a major impact in unearthing talent in India. If the new generation athletes perform at the Khelo India University Games, then they will give an idea to the world about how the next generation is going to perform. They can create a base for themselves and for the next generation," said the 29-year-old.