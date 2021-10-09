हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ISSF Junior World Championship

Shooting: India end junior world championship with 30 medals

India claimed 30 medals including 13 gold, 11 silver and 6 bronze finishing in the first position beating the USA, who came second with 6 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze.

Shooting: India end junior world championship with 30 medals
In Frame: Rhythm Sangwan, Naamya Kapoor, and Manu Bhaker (Source: Twitter)

Lima: Indian shooters Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu combined to win the gold medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol team event as the country ended the ISSF Junior World Championship on top of the standings in Peru. The Indian trio shot a total of 10 to finish ahead of their German counterparts Fabian Otto, Felix Luca Hollfoth and Tobias Gsoell (2) in the gold medal contest on Friday.

India's Manvi Soni (105) bagged the junior double trap gold medal ahead of compatriot Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor (90). The bronze was won by Hitasha (76) in an event that only featured Indians.

Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat claimed the gold medal men's double trap event with a score of 120, while the silver went to Sehajpreet Singh (114) and the bronze to Mayank Shokeen (/111).

Earlier on Friday, Ayushi Podder and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event to continue India's dominance in the tournament.

Ayushi and Aishwary shot 17 in the gold medal match to finish second to the 31 shot by the German pair of Max Braun and Anna Janssen. The Indian duo had topped the qualification round with a world record-equalling score of 590, with the eventual gold medallists finishing in the second spot.

The other Indian team of Nischal and Sartaj Singh Tiwana finished eighth in the qualification round with a score of 574. This was after the Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu clinched the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team gold medal.

Sangwan and Sidhu defeated Thailand's Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakorn 9-1 to fetch India's 10th gold of the ongoing event.

The country also claimed the bronze medal in this event with Tejaswani and Anish triumphing 10-8 against another Thai team in Chawisa Paduka and Ram Khamhaeng.

In the junior women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Prasiddhi Mahant, Nishcal and Ayushi Podder clinched the silver medal after going down to the American trio of Elizabeth McGhin, Lorraine Zaun, and Carolynn Tucker. The Indians were beaten 43-47.

Table-toppers India ended the tournament with 30 medals including 13 gold, 11 silver and six bronze. The USA finished second with 6 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze. 

