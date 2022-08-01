Shushila Devi Likmabam clinched a silver medal in the women's judo 48kg final, giving India its seventh medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. India's Shushila Devi Likmabam suffered a defeat against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi by a Waza-Ari at the Coventry Arena Judo Mat 2. The match between the two Judokas was hard fought. In the match, both players received a second Shido apiece. Both judokas were on two penalties each. Michaela Whitebooi won the gold with a leg sweep.

Congratulations Shushila Devi Likmabam on winning the Silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. This is her second medal in the Commonwealth Games.#ShushilaDevi #CommonwealthGames2022 #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/dsTwwQ1bMs August 1, 2022

Earlier in the day, Shushila Devi Likmabam defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the women's 48kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. Commonwealth Games 2014 silver medalist Shushila Devi beat Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in 2:52 minutes in the judo women - 48kg semi-final. Earlier Shushila thrashed Harriet Bonface in 1 minute and 19 seconds in the judo women -48kg quarter-final at Birmingham 2022.

Who is Likmabam Sushila Devi?

Judoka Likmabam Sushila Devi belongs to Heingang Mayai Leikai located in Imphal East district. Born in 1995, she is the second oldest among four children. Right from the very beginning, Sushila showed signs of a champion excelling in events ranging from local to the prestigious Commonwealth Games.Her uncle, Likmabam Dinit who has been an

international Judo player, took Sushila to the Khuman Lampak in December 2002. In Khuman, she started receiving training at a very young age. She also trained under Sabitri Chanu of Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Special Area Games (SAG) Khuman Lampak.Sushila became a known name after she won a silver medal at 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland. On July 05, she became the first Indian judoka to book a berth at the Tokyo Olympics