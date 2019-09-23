Sprinter Dutee Chand expresses interest in joining politics

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Monday announced her intentions to join politics, saying that it has been her childhood dream to enter the political fray.

Revealing her interest through her official Twitter handle, the 23-year-old from Jaipur also revealed that her family has been involved in grassroots politics as her mother was a "sarpanch" of the village.

"I have always wanted to join politics since childhood. My family has also been involved in grassroots politics, with my mother being the SARPANCH of our village," she tweeted.

India`s fastest woman Chand is currently looking to make it to the final of the women's 100m event of the upcoming the World Championships, which is slated to take place in Doha from September 27 to October 6, with a personal best timings.

In July, Chand became the first Indian sprinter to clinch a gold medal at the World University Games in Naples after clocking 11.32 seconds in the 100m race. She had also bagged a silver in women's 100m at the Jakarta Asian Games.

Earlier this year, Chand had sent a shockwave through sports fraternity when she revealed that she was in a same-sex relationship with a woman from her village in eastern Odisha state.