Stairs Youth National Games 2024 Begin In Delhi

The Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS) Foundation, a premier National Sports Promotion Organisation committed to grassroots sports development in India, launched the much-awaited STAIRS Youth National Games at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium, heralding the start of an exhilarating three-day sports extravaganza showcasing over 5,000 gold medalists from across 15 states and union territories.

The participants, selected through a rigorous process involving over 2,000 district championships, range from 8 to 19 years. They are supported by a robust team comprising 560 coaches, 490 officials, and 350 volunteers, reflecting a tremendous collaborative effort. These athletes were chosen from over 200,876 participants, including 131,538 males and 69,338 females.

The event's grandeur was amplified by the presence of several distinguished guests, including STAIRS brand ambassador and renowned actor Amit Sadh, joined by esteemed board members- Lt. Gen. PJS Pannu Retd., Former Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Services Vishwas Tripathi, Chairman, UNI, Nikhil Nanda, MD, JHS Svendgaard, and Pankaj Dubey, CEO & Founder, DSPIN Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Sharing his excitement, Shri Amit Sadh said, "Being part of STAIRS and this launch is incredibly exhilarating. It's a powerful movement that resonates deeply with my values and aspirations. Together with STAIRS, I am committed to advancing this cause, aiming to nurture and harness the untapped potential of India’s youth. Our vision is to create a sustainable ecosystem that not only cultivates sporting talents but also instils a strong sense of discipline, ethics, and resilience in young athletes. This platform is an excellent stepping stone towards achieving that, and I’m thrilled to be a driving force behind such transformative change."