हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Super Bowl 2022

Super Bowl 2022: Los Angeles Rams comeback 23-20 beating Bengals to win title

Los Angeles Rams last NFL title came 22 years ago when they were based in St. Louis.

Super Bowl 2022: Los Angeles Rams comeback 23-20 beating Bengals to win title
Source: Twitter

The hometown Los Angeles Rams came from behind to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a thrilling Super Bowl on Sunday (February 13), claiming the franchise's first championship since returning to Los Angeles, and its second overall. With the victory, the Rams, whose last NFL title came 22 years ago when they were based in St. Louis, joined last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams to win a Super Bowl on their home field.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford kept his poise to put together a 15-play drive that ended with a short touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left to play, and Aaron Donald wrapped up Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, sealing the win.

"I dreamed this, man," an emotional Donald said after the game. "I feel amazing." The Rams lost star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a knee injury in the second quarter and gave up a 13-10 halftime lead, but rallied to deliver Los Angeles its Hollywood ending under the lights of SoFi Stadium.

"I'm so proud of this team, so many guys on our team deserve this, guys that have given their heart and soul to this team," said Stafford, who joined the team from Detroit last offseason. "That game today is the story of this season, it's up and down, it's tough but we got it done," he said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Super Bowl 2022NFLLos Angeles RamsOdell Beckham JrCincinnati Bengals
Next
Story

Indian Grandmaster camong 15 players who received sexual abusive mails

Must Watch

PT2M57S

Hijab Row: Schools open again in Karnataka, but girls are still coming wearing Hijab