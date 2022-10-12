More trouble for Sushil Kumar, Olympian charged with MURDER in Sagar Dhankar case

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is in more trouble now. The former wrestler, who is currently in jail, has been charged with murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and other sections including criminal conspiracy in junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar case, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday (October 12). The charges have been framed by a Delhi Court. Sushil planend a conspiracy which resulted in a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium and led to death of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar, Delhi Police has written in its chargesheet. Sushil and his men thrashed Sagar and his friends at the stadium on the May 4 night. Sagar died of the injuries.

Sushil was arrested from Mundka region in Delhi last year in May in the same case. The arrest happened after he was absconding for more than two weeks as Delhi Police constantly chased him.

The reason for the brawl between Sushil and Sagar was a flat in Model Town. The flat is owned by Kumar. Sushil and Sagar were in a dispute related to the rent of the flat and it led to a massive fight between the two.

This is a massive low for Sushil, who is in a Delhi jail for the last one and a half years. He is a two-time Olympic medallist. He won a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics in 2008 and changed the colour to silver at London Olympics in 2012. Sushil was an inspiration to many young wrestlers who followed his path including Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya. He was seen as a respectable figure in the wrestling circuit but post the murder allegations and now charge, Sushil's image has received a huge dent.

In the jail, Sishil has taken the role of a Yoga and Fitness expert and helps inmates remain fit, bringing his years of experience in the field to good use.