हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Spanish MotoGP

Suzuki rider Alex Rins out of Spanish MotoGP after crash in qualifying

Rins crashed at turn 11 and was taken to the medical centre, where a shoulder dislocation and fracture were confirmed before he was moved to hospital.

Suzuki rider Alex Rins out of Spanish MotoGP after crash in qualifying
Image Credits: Twitter/@Rins42

Suzuki rider Alex Rins has been ruled out of Sunday`s Spanish MotoGP after injuring his shoulder during qualifying on Saturday.

Rins crashed at turn 11 and was taken to the medical centre, where a shoulder dislocation and fracture were confirmed before he was moved to hospital.

Further examinations had been carried out on Rins before the Spaniard was declared unfit to race, Suzuki said in an official statement on Sunday.

"It`s impossible to race today. It`s really disappointing that I suffered this injury because my feeling with the bike had been really good during the whole weekend," Rins said in the statement.

"Right now, I need to think about getting well as soon as possible," he said. "The doctors will help me with rehab during next week and they have given me some stronger painkillers. I`ll try my maximum to ride next week."

The race in Jerez will be the first of the 2020 MotoGP season following a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Petronas Yamaha`s Fabio Quartararo will begin in pole position ahead of Yamaha`s Maverick Vinales and Honda`s world champion Marc Marquez.

Tags:
Spanish MotoGPSpanish motorcycle Grand PrixAlex RinsMaverick VinalesFabio Quartararo
Next
Story

Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes make one-two finish in final Hungarian GP practice

  • 10,77,618Confirmed
  • 26,816Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M29S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day