हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Table Tennis

Table Tennis stars Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran help fans learn tricks on Twitter

Earlier this month, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) had further extended the suspension of all its events and activities until the end of July.

Table Tennis stars Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran help fans learn tricks on Twitter
Image Credits: Twitter

While the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has moved sports enthusiasts and newbies indoors, halting their regular practice sessions, they have managed to turn the tables on these limitations and are finding new ways to carry on.

With no access to the outdoors, people are reinventing how they play sports with the resources available to them at home, and to that end, have got their creative juices flowing. 

Adding to the momentum, Indian table tennis players Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran joined the conversation on Twitter and shared interesting tips and tricks with their fans.

Commenting on the same, Indian star paddler Manika said, “It feels great to engage with people during this lockdown. Twitter is a great place to have conversations and I am glad that we are able to spread and create awareness about staying fit while at home through the service. I hope this will motivate fans to stay positive and active during these difficult times.”

Both the players also interacted with fans through Question and Answers session on their respective official Twitter handles. While Manika shared her quarantine routine, her favourite Bollywood actors and gave an encouraging message for young players, Sathiyan answered questions on players he follows, his favourite childhood cartoon and revealed that he would love to have a match with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recently, the Pandya brothers too challenged each other for a game of at-home table tennis.

Earlier this month, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) had further extended the suspension of all its events and activities until the end of July, while hoping for a restart of action in August.

In April, the world table tennis governing body had cancelled the Australian Open and the South Korean Open. The Australian Open was scheduled to take place from June 23 to 28, while the South Korean Open was slated to be held from June 16 and 21.

The ITTF Executive Committee will next meet on June 2 and then provide further updates on all upcoming decisions in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

 

 

Tags:
Table TennisManika BatraSathiyan GnanasekaranTwitter
Next
Story

McLaren boss expects Sebastian Vettel to leave Formula One

  • 0Confirmed
  • 0Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4469890Confirmed
  • 300144Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M35S

UP: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav called the Auraiya road accident a murder