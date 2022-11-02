Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

The Patna Pirates registered back-to-back victories after defeating Gujarat Giants 34-28 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Monday. Speaking about their victory, star raider Sachin said, "I am really happy with our performance. Our raiders and defenders have been playing very well. It feels great to be winning. Our coach had told us to play an attacking game against Gujarat Giants and we were successful in doing so."

The Telugu Titans will hope to turn their fortunes when they take on U Mumba, however, the Mumbai side has been in tremendous form, defeating Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors in their last two games. The Tamil Thalaivas will look to continue their form when they face off against Bengal Warriors, however, the Tamil side will face stiff competition from Bengal's raider Maninder Singh.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors will be played on Wednesday, November 2.

Where will the match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Wednesday will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

What time will the match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Balaji D

Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for BEN vs TAM Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Girish Maruti, Shubham Shinde, Mohit, Sahil Gulia

All-rounders: Balaji D

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Ajinkya Pawar