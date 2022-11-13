Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Tamil Thalaivas take on Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabbadi League's second match today on November 13. The Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a hard-fought 36-33 victory against the Haryana Steelers in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Wednesday. When asked about their victory, the Bengaluru Head Coach Randhir Singh said, "I asked Neeraj Narwal to lead the attack in our game against Haryana Steelers. We wanted to surprise the Steelers with this tactic. And the margin of victory doesn't matter to us because a win is a win at the end of the day." One of the Bulls' prime raiders Vikash Kandola effected two tackle points during the match against Haryana. Speaking about the same, the Head Coach said, "I made Vikash Kandola practice ankle holds for three days. And he scored two tackle points in the game. We decided to attack aggressively in the first half, but once we had the lead, we wanted to play safely especially in the back end of the game."

The Bengaluru Bulls have won three and lost two games in the Pune leg so far. Summing up the team's performance in Pune until their last game, the Head Coach said, "I felt that we shouldn't have lost to Gujarat. I didn't mind our loss against Haryana that much because that game could have gone either way. We had a six-point lead going into the final minutes of our match against Gujarat, but we lost that lead."

AHEAD OF SUNDAY’S PKL MATCH BETWEEN TAMIL THALAIVAS AND BENGALURU BULLS; HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

What date PKL 2022-23 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022-23 match?

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022-23 match?

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022-23 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

TAM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team

Defenders: Mayur Jagannath and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal and Himanshu.

Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Narender Hoshiyar and Bharat Hooda.

Captain: Narender Hoshiyar | Vice-Captain: Vikash Kandola.