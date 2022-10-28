Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Tamil Thalaivas are in 11th spot in the standings with a win, four losses and a tie so far. The Thalaivas lack experience in offence as debutant Narender has been their strike raider with 48 raid points. Himanshu Singh and Himanshu have played their part with 19 and 13 raid points respectively and they will look to contribute more often. Sahil Gulia has been the pick of their defenders with 17 tackle points and he has been assisted well by his skipper Sagar, who has scored 14 tackle points.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers have played some quality kabaddi and are in second position on the points table with five wins and two losses. Arjun Deshwal has been the top raider for the Panthers with 72 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar have chipped in with 25 and 21 raid points respectively and they will look to improve their numbers in the coming game.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played on Friday, October 28.

Where will the match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match on Friday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.