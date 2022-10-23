Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengaluru Bulls recorded their third win in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, beating Tamil Thalaivas 45-28 in front of a packed Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru to rise to third spot in the standings on Wednesday. Bharat (12 points), Vikash Kandola (7 points) and Neeraj Narwal (5 points) were the pick of the raiders for the Bulls who broke a two-match losing streak in emphatic style.

Captain Chandran Ranjit led from the front with 20 points to help Gujarat Giants defeat U.P. Yoddhas 51-45 in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Ranjit received good support from his fellow raider Rakesh, who racked up 16 points in the match.

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha will be played on Sunday, October 23.

Where will the match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.