The Telangana Government on Wednesday announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore each to boxer Nikhat Zareen for clinching the gold medal in the recently held Women's World Boxing Championship in Turkey, and Esha Singh who won the gold medal in the ISSF Junior World Cup Shooting event in Germany.

An official release said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided to allot residential plots to the two sportspersons at Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills in the city.

Zareen, who hails from the Nizamabad district, became the fifth Indian woman boxer to win a gold medal at the world championship.

On May 19, she defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the 52-kg category to join the selected club of Indian women boxers.

Esha Singh won three gold medals in team events in the recently-concluded ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany.

Meanwhile, a separate release from the Chief Minister's Office said the Telangana government has issued orders to present a Rs 1 crore cash award to Kinnera Metla artist and Padma Shri awardee Darshanam Mogulaiah.

Based on a request by Mogulaiah, the government has taken a decision to allow a residential plot in BN Reddy Nagar colony.