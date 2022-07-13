Tennis legend Boris Becker changes profession in jail, becomes THIS

Boris Becker has got a job in prison as the classroom assistant in HMP Huntercombe prison. As per British Media reports, the former World No. 1 is giving knowledge to fellow prisoners about the benefits of exercise and diet. The 54-year-old was sentenced two years and six months of prison by a London Court for hiding hundreds of pounds of assets after declaring he was bankrupt.

The German champion is teaching PE theory and Sports Sciences to prisoners who are keen of staying fit in the prison as well and love to workout in the gym.

Becker was convicted of four charges under Britain's Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial.

On This Day in 1985German tennis player Boris Becker, an unseeded 17 year old, became the youngest player to win the men's singles championship at Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/uD3BSFucL3 — Griffin Military & Diplomatic (@GriffinMilitary) July 7, 2022

The 54-year-old six-times Grand Slam champion was found guilty of transferring money to his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely after his 2017 bankruptcy.

"It is notable you have not shown remorse or acceptance of your guilt," judge Deborah Taylor told him as she sentenced him to two years and six months in prison at London's Southwark Crown Court. "There has been no humility."

Interestingly, the six-times Grand Slam champion was allowed to witness Novak Djokovic winning the Wimbledon this year behind the bars, as per Insidesport. Notably, Boris was Djokovic's coach between 2014 and 2016.