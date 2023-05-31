topStoriesenglish2616138
NewsOther Sports
THAILAND OPEN 2023

Thailand Open 2023: PV Sindhu Crashes Out, Saina Nehwal Advances To Second Round

In the men's event, India's Lakshya Sen, came back from a first-game loss to enter the second round against Wang Tzu Wei 21-23, 21-15, 21-15

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 07:43 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Thailand Open 2023: PV Sindhu Crashes Out, Saina Nehwal Advances To Second Round

The two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu was outplayed by Canada's Michelle Li 8-21, 21-18, 18-21 in the first round of the ongoing Thailand Open 2023 on Wednesday. After scoring 10 straight points in the third game, the Indian came extremely near to mounting a comeback, but ultimately fell short as the match came to an hour and two-minute conclusion.

In the other women's singles match, Indian ace Saina Nehwal produced a stunning performance to dominate Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in straight sets. She defeated Wen by 21-13, 21-7 and joins Chaliha in the second round.

In the men's event, India's Lakshya Sen, came back from a first-game loss to enter the second round against Wang Tzu Wei 21-23, 21-15, 21-15.

However, Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out in the first round by China's Weng Hong Yang. After losing the first game 21-8, Srikanth came back to win the second game 21-16. Weng, who lost the Malaysia Masters final to HS Prannoy on Sunday, won the third game 21-14 against Srikanth and clinched the match by the scoreline of 21-8, 16-21, 21-14.

Earlier in the day, India's Kiran George produced a stunning performance to defeat the World No. 9 and 2018 World Championships silver medallist China's Shi Yu Qi in straight games in the Round of 32 clash to enter pre-quarters at the ongoing Thailand Open 2023. The 22-year-old played some outstanding shots across two sets on Wednesday to overpower the World No. 9 shuttler 21-18, 22-20.

India's Ashmita Chaliha also advanced into the round of 16, defeating compatriot Malvika Bansod. India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a stunning win over Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard of Denmark in the first round. The number one-seeded Indian duo register a 21-13, 18-21, 21- 17 victory over in a match that almost lasted for almost an hour. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?