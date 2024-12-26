‘Thanks Superstar’: D Gukesh In Elation After Meeting Rajnikanth

Indian chess grandmaster D Gukesh took to social media and expressed his feelings after meeting superstar Rajnikanth on Thursday. Gukesh made history earlier this month by defeating China's Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game of the FIDE World Championship match held in Singapore. "Thanks, Superstar @rajinikanthsir for your warm wishes and inviting, spending time and sharing your wisdom with us," the 18-year-old wrote in a post on X.

The championship, tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, culminated in a stellar performance by Gukesh, who secured a 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren. Following his triumph, Gukesh was overwhelmed with emotion and broke down in tears. He described the win as the "best moment of his life" during the post-match press conference. Reflecting on the game, Ding Liren said, "I was totally in shock when I realized I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could have been better, but considering yesterday's lucky escape, it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."In a heartwarming gesture, Gukesh handed over the trophy to his parents immediately after receiving it.

As per FIDE, at the end of game 13, the scores were tied at six and a half points each, with one classical game remaining. At that stage, a single move or mistake could make all the difference. The final game lasted for 68 moves.