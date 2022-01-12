हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boxing

THIS 12-year-old Russian boxer knocks down a tree with her punches — WATCH

Have you ever seen someone punch down a tree with their boxing skills? Do you think it is even possible?

THIS 12-year-old Russian boxer knocks down a tree with her punches — WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

Have you ever seen someone punch down a tree with their boxing skills? Do you think it is even possible?

A 12-year-old Russian girl says, yes it is possible. 

This girl goes by the name Evnika Saadvakass and is an internet sensation because of boxing skills. She has been dubbed as 'world strongest girl' for the same. 

In this viral video, Evnika can been seen fiercly punching the trunk of the tree and bringing it down in seconds. Those punches are not only very heavy but also thrown at lightening speed. 

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

As per the Indian Express, Evnika Saadvakass, who comes from Russia’s Voronezh, is trained by her father Rustram Saadvakass. 

Her father is professional boxing coach and recognised her daughter’s boxing potential when she was just 4. 

"When Evnika was four, I noticed she was showing these beautiful moves. She was so attentive and hardworking," Rustram Saadvakass said. 

"It’s a good sign of character. I saw the first spark of what I needed to develop,” he added.

Evnika's mother is also an athlete, a gymnast. The 12-year-old trains in the woods and often uses the trees as her punching bag.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BoxingEvnika SaadvakassRussian girlTreeViral videoWorld's Strongest Girl
Next
Story

Specially-abled chess champion Malika Handa from Punjab gets Rs 15 lakhs assistance from Telangana minister KTR

Must Watch

PT5M39S

Zee Top 50: Bikram Majithia's claim on Ferozepur incident