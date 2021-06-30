THIS late Olympian’s girlfriend announces pregnancy after using sperm from his dead body

Ellidy Vlug, an Australian model, has claimed to get pregnant by retrieving sperm from his dead boyfriend’s body who is Winter Olympian Alex Pullin. Pullin, who won the World Snowboard Championship twice, died last July while spearfishing on Australia’s Gold Coast. He had been with his girlfriend Ellidy for eight years before his death. Hoping to have his child, Ellidy asked doctors to retrieve healthy sperm from his body and a year later, she has confirmed her pregnancy.

In an Instagram post, she announced that the baby is due in October and also revealed that the couple had been dreaming of a baby for years. She also showed off her baby bump in a series of stunning photos.

She wrote on Instagram: “Bubba Chump coming this October. Your Dad and I have been dreaming of you for years, little one. With a heart-wrenching plot twist in the middle, I am honoured to finally welcome a piece of the phenomenon that is Chumpy back into this world! When my love had his accident, we all held on to hope that I’d be pregnant that month. We’d been trying for a baby. IVF was on our cards but it wasn’t something I ever imagined I’d be tackling on my own. Bittersweet like none other, I’ve never been more certain or excited about anything in my entire life.”

According to Queensland city law, sperm can be collected up to 36 hours after the death of a person. Ellidy was quote by 7News: “In the weeks after (his death) I had hoped to god that I was pregnant. I just prayed for this little miracle. Everyone knew we were trying so hard for a baby and had been trying for ages and were starting to talk about IVF. Luckily the days after – we’re going to talk about sperm retrieval. Up until 36 hours, I think the legislation is in Queensland, you can actually retrieve sperm from a deceased’s person’s body. We were able to hustle – Chumpy’s parents were in town, everyone was signing court documents, legal documents and dealing with the coroners and the lawyers and the doctors.

“It’s the most bittersweet thing in the world and it’s a complete emotional rollercoaster but this is my greatest gift. It didn’t unravel the way we planned, life is literally crazy, but we’re having our baby. It’s so unreal and so emotional,” Ellidy added.

On the podcast she co-hosts with friend Chloe Fisher, the wife of international DJ Paul Fisher, ‘Darling, shine!’, she admitted to still feeling ‘like a robot’.

“I miss him. I want him back. ‘I just can’t believe he’s not about to walk in the door any day”, Ms Vlug said. The model described how she had ‘this really crazy feeling in my heart’ on the day of Pullin’s death, but put it down to stress induced by the upcoming weekend.