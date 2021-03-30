हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WWE

THIS WWE Hall of Famer and former ‘DX’ member suffers heart attack

After retiring, Brian, 51, has been currently involved with WWE as a backstage producer. He was active as a professional with the WWE between 1994 and 2001 during which he won several titles including Tag Team Championship and Intercontinental Championship.  

THIS WWE Hall of Famer and former ‘DX’ member suffers heart attack
Former WWE superstar Road Dogg or Brian James has suffered a heart attack. (Source: Twitter)

WWE superstar Brian James, known popularly by his stage name Road Dogg, was hospitalised after ‘most likely’ suffering a heart attack late last week, his wife revealed. Tracy, Brian’s wife, made the announcement via her Facebook page asking everyone for prayers as they await results of the test that included meeting a kidney specialist as well.  

“I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text,” Tracy wrote. “Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results. 

“He has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come hone ! Thank y’all all so much!” she added. 

Later on, Tracy gave an update on Brian’s condition. “Doc just came in. Kidneys came back clear and a heart cath is scheduled for Monday and they will determine then what’s to be done,’ she wrote. 

Several prominent faces from WWE sent their messages of support for Brian. 

