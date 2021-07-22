Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch, TV timing and preview

Archers, shooters, shuttlers and hockey players among others from the Indian contingent will not be attending the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony on Friday (July 23). While the hockey players won’t be present, men’s team skipper Manpreet Singh will be an exception as he is the flag bearer. Sources in the know of the developments told news agency ANI that Manpreet (hockey), the eight boxers, four table tennis players, two rowers, one gymnast, among others will be present along with six officials.

Notably, all those who are asked to skip the opening ceremony have their respective events the following day. Around 50 people will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from the Indian side in view of the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital. “Indian Olympic Association has almost decided to participate in the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics with 50 attendees,” IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta told ANI.

“We will try to limit the number of officials and athletes within 50 or 50 in the opening ceremony. The figure will be around 50,” he added.

In the ceremony, India is at serial number 21 in the march past. The sequence of march past is as per the Japanese alphabet and only six officials can participate from each participating nation.

Where will the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be held at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

What time can viewers in India watch the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will commence at 8 pm local time or 4:30 pm IST on July 23, 2021.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony live stream in India?

Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast all events of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 including the opening ceremony live in India. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.

You can also live stream the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony online on SonyLIV and platforms like JioTV that have Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 channels.