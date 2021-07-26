Tokyo Olympics: After historical achievement, fencer CA Bhavani Devi says ‘I am sorry’

Indian fencer Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi, also known as CA Bhavani Devi rewrote history on Monday (July 26) by becoming first from her country to win a fencing match at the Olympics. In the round of 64 match, Bhavani overpowered Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia by 15-3 in just 6 minutes and 14 seconds to become the first Indian in history to win the match at Olympics.

However, India and Bhavani’s joy was short-lived as she lost the round of 32 match against France’s Manon Brunet in women’s individual sabre here at Makuhari Messe B Hall Yellow Piste. History-maker Bhavani heartbreakingly apologised to the Indian fans on social after her defeat.

“It was Excitement & Emotional. I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win. I am sorry,” Bhavani tweeted.

“Every end has a beginning, I will continue my practice and definitely work hard to win a medal at the next Olympics in France and make my country proud. I want to thank each one of you who stood by me,” he added.

Bhavani went on to thank PM Narendra Modi and sports minister Anurag Thakur for the support she got in the lead up to the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Manon Brunet dominated Bhavani over the two halves as she defeated the Indian by 15-7 and marched into the round of 16. Experienced French fourth seed started the match-up on a great note as she outclassed the Indian fencer by 8-2 in the first half.

Going into the second half, Brunet continued her momentum and in the end, very easily won the match. Bhavani tried to deflect the inevitable by putting a fight in the last moments of the game but it was too late for FIE ranked 42 to come back in the match. Brunet now lead the head to head against Bhavani by 4-1 after this victory.