Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Australia’s coach Dean Boxall goes viral after upset win in swimming event, watch video

Boxall’s emotional display became an instant hit on social media. The reaction even stunned the volunteer watching on at the at the aquatics venue, who unsuccessfully tried to stop the Aussie coach.

Australian swimming coach Dean Boxall goes viral after swimmer Ariarne Titmus defeated Katie Ledecky in the Tokyo Olympics swimming event. (Source: Twitter)

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus stunned five-time champion Katie Ledecky of the United States in the 400m freestyle event but it was her coach’s sensational reaction after the victory which has garnered massive attention on social media. Watching from the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dean Boxall was seen throwing off his mask, letting out a scream that echoed through the largely empty arena, pumping his fists and thrusting his hips while grabbing the glass railing.

The reaction even stunned the volunteer watching on at the at the aquatics venue, who unsuccessfully tried to stop the Aussie coach.

Boxall’s emotional display became an instant hit on social media. The Australian Olympic team tweeted a GIF that said the coach’s reaction ‘sums it up perfectly’.

Some users posted earlier videos of Boxall's enthusiastic gestures last month during Australia’s swimming trials.

“I’ve seen little snippets of it. That’s just like Dean. He’s very passionate... he becomes very animated,” Titmus said.

“I think that this is just as much for him as it is for me. He’s sacrificed a lot of his family life, his kids, his wife and his job. He puts 100 per cent into being a swimming coach and I would not be here without him,” she added.

Titmus, who has been nicknamed the ‘Terminator’, handed Ledecky her first Olympic loss in an individual race by rallying over the final two laps to win the 400-meter freestyle on Monday.

Boxall was more reserved during the medal ceremony, breaking down in tears as Titmus received her gold. “He was crying and I was trying to contain the emotions but it’s good to see how much it means to him too,” she said.

