Tokyo Olympics: Australia’s coach Dean Boxall goes viral after upset win in swimming event, watch video

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus stunned five-time champion Katie Ledecky of the United States in the 400m freestyle event but it was her coach’s sensational reaction after the victory which has garnered massive attention on social media. Watching from the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dean Boxall was seen throwing off his mask, letting out a scream that echoed through the largely empty arena, pumping his fists and thrusting his hips while grabbing the glass railing.

The reaction even stunned the volunteer watching on at the at the aquatics venue, who unsuccessfully tried to stop the Aussie coach.

Boxall’s emotional display became an instant hit on social media. The Australian Olympic team tweeted a GIF that said the coach’s reaction ‘sums it up perfectly’.

Ariarne's coach Dean Boxall sums it up perfectly! #TokyoTogether pic.twitter.com/Kvww2jpSFy — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) July 26, 2021

Some users posted earlier videos of Boxall's enthusiastic gestures last month during Australia’s swimming trials.

For those of you new to the world of Dean Boxall - this was him just last month at the Australian #swimming trials: pic.twitter.com/Z5NS3bJbOl — Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) July 26, 2021

“I’ve seen little snippets of it. That’s just like Dean. He’s very passionate... he becomes very animated,” Titmus said.

“I think that this is just as much for him as it is for me. He’s sacrificed a lot of his family life, his kids, his wife and his job. He puts 100 per cent into being a swimming coach and I would not be here without him,” she added.

Titmus, who has been nicknamed the ‘Terminator’, handed Ledecky her first Olympic loss in an individual race by rallying over the final two laps to win the 400-meter freestyle on Monday.

Boxall was more reserved during the medal ceremony, breaking down in tears as Titmus received her gold. “He was crying and I was trying to contain the emotions but it’s good to see how much it means to him too,” she said.