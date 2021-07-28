Tokyo Olympics Boxing: Pooja Rani storms into quarter-finals, just one win away from assuring medal

Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's middleweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the Round of 16 at the Kokugikan Arena. Rani defeated Chaib 5-0 on Wednesday.

Rani took the first round comprehensively as all judges voted in her favour. The Indian pugilist continued from where she left off and she took the match quite comprehensively, not allowing Chaib to come back in the following next two rounds.

Former World Champion Li Qian is standing between Pooja Rani and #Olympics medal

They will face off in QF on Saturday

Pooja had lost to the Chinese on atleast 2 occasions: 2014 Asian Games & Asian Olympic qualifiers (2020). #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/tJcBlfzlqv — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 28, 2021

On Tuesday, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) had stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nadine Apetz of Germany in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena.

On Sunday, Mary Kom had stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32. Mary Kom defeated Miguelina 4-1