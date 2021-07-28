हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Boxing: Pooja Rani storms into quarter-finals, just one win away from assuring medal

  

Tokyo Olympics Boxing: Pooja Rani storms into quarter-finals, just one win away from assuring medal
Indian pugilist Pooja Rani (Source: Twitter)

Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's middleweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the Round of 16 at the Kokugikan Arena. Rani defeated Chaib 5-0 on Wednesday.

Rani took the first round comprehensively as all judges voted in her favour. The Indian pugilist continued from where she left off and she took the match quite comprehensively, not allowing Chaib to come back in the following next two rounds.

On Tuesday, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) had stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nadine Apetz of Germany in the Round of 16 here at the Kokugikan Arena.

On Sunday, Mary Kom had stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32. Mary Kom defeated Miguelina 4-1

