Tokyo Olympics Day 14 India complete schedule: India women take on Great Britain for bronze, Bajrang Punia in action

Tokyo Olympics Day 14 India complete schedule: A day after the India men's hockey team bagged a historic bronze at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, all eyes will be on Rani Rampal and her unit, who will also hit the field to achieve the same. The team has already created history at the campaign but will now end to finish it on a stellar note, when they take on Great Britain for the bronze medal match.

The Indian women's hockey team endured a tough 1-2 defeat against world number three Argentina in the semifinals, while their opponent Great Britain were thrashed 1-5 by the Netherlands in the final four encounter.

Apart from hockey, Bajrang Punia will also be in action in men's freestyle 65kg bout. The wrestler is one of India's top contenders for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Following is India's schedule on the 14th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Athletics:

*Gurpreet Singh in men's 50km race walk event: 2:00am IST.

*Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women's 20km race walk event: 1:00pm IST.

*Indian team in men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2: 5:07pm IST.

Golf:

*Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 3: 4:00am IST.

Hockey:

*India vs Great Britain in women's bronze medal match: 7:00am IST.

Wrestling:

*Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) in men's freestyle 65kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start.

*Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) in repechage round of women's freestyle 50kg; second bout after 8:00am IST start.