Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Check India schedule, events, fixtures in IST for July 26

The start of Day 3 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics was filled with disappointment for Indian fans but ace badminton player PV Sindhu gave India something to smile about before paddler Manika Batra and boxer Mary Kom put on top displays to give Indian fans reason to rejoice on Sunday.

India's Manu Bhaker suffered an unfortunate equipment malfunction during the qualifying round of the Women's 10M Air Pistol event earlier on Sunday, making her lose crucial time, but despite that fought back gallantly to miss the final by two points.

Minutes later, the Indian Rower duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the repechage semi-final A/B in lightweight Men's Double Sculls to kick start India's proceedings.

Simultaneously, shuttler PV Sindhu started her Tokyo Olympics campaign on a good note as she won her opening Group J match here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2.

However, India was again dealt with blows as artistic gymnast Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the All-Around Final and women's tennis duo of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina suffered a very disappointing defeat in the first round showpiece event.

In another huge blow, India paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on Sunday bowed out of the men's singles event after dominating the game.

However, paddler Manika Batra came from behind to progress to Round 3 of the women's singles event after defeating Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska on Sunday.

Minutes later, boxer Mary Kom (51kg) stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category event after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic.

Mary Kom and Manika Batra ensured that Indian fans at least have something to celebrate in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Just when the day was about to end, Australia thrashed India 7-1 in Pool A match here at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

Indian fans will now hope for better show and results on Day 4 of the ongoing Games.

Following is India's schedule on the fourth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday (July 26):

Archery: India (Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai) vs Kazakhstan in Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations at 6:00 am IST.

Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) in Men's Doubles Group A Match at 9:10 am IST.

Boxing: Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) in Men's 75kg Round of 32 Bout at 3:06 pm IST.

Fencing: C Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi (Tunisia) in Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 match at 5:30 am IST.

Hockey: India vs Germany in Women's Pool A match at 5:45 pm IST.

Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race at 8:35 am IST. Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race at 11:05 am IST.

Shooting: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men's Skeet Event Day 2 at 6:30 am IST. Mens' Skeet Final at 12:20 pm IST.

Swimming: Sajan Prakash in Men's 200m Butterfly Heats at 3:45 pm IST.

Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) in Men's Singles Round 2 Match: 6:30 am IST. Women's Singles Round 3 match: Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria) at 12:00 pm IST.

Tennis: Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev (ROC) in Men's Singles Round 2: Third match after 7:30 am IST start.