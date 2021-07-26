हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Fencer Bhavani Devi off to a brilliant start on Games debut

The 27-year-old Bhavani Devi did not concede a single point in the first three-minute period and raced to a commanding 8-0 lead.

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi has made a brilliant debut at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Twitter)

India’s trailblazing fencer Bhavani Devi was off to a confident start on her Olympic debut as she demolished the challenge of Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 to advance to the second round of the women's individual sabre event at the Tokyo Games, on Monday (July 26). Chennai’s Bhavani, the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics, was aggressive from the beginning and took advantage of Azizi’s open stance that allowed her score points quickly.

The 27-year-old Bhavani did not concede a single point in the first three-minute period and raced to a commanding 8-0 lead. Nadia managed some touches in the second period but the Indian kept building her lead to win the contest in six minutes and 14 seconds.

The fencer who touches the 15 point-mark first, is declared winner.

Bhavani now has a tough second round opponent in Frenchwoman Manon Brunet, a semifinalist at the Rio Olympics.

Opener Shafali Verma urges people to cheer for Indian contingent

India’s women cricket team opener Shafali Verma has asked people to encourage and support the country athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In a video posted by the BCCI on their official Twitter handle, Kohli said: “India is ready for Tokyo Olympics. And you? Watch Team India in Tokyo 2020. Join me and cheer for India.”

The video was accompanied by the caption, “@TheShafaliVerma shows her support for our athletes at @Tokyo2020. Let us all come together & #Cheer4India @IndiaSports| @Media_SAI| @WeAreTeamIndia.”

Earlier, the start of Day Two in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics was filled with disappointment for Indian fans but ace badminton player PV Sindhu gave India something to smile about before paddler Manika Batra and boxer Mary Kom put on top displays to give Indian fans reason to rejoice on Sunday.

(with agency inputs)

