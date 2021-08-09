Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's grand return LIVE UPDATES: Javelin star lands at 4:20 pm in Delhi

‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj Chopra is all set to return to India from Tokyo after making the nation proud by winning the gold medal in javelin throw at the recently concluded 2020 Olympics in Japan. Notably, majority of the Indian contingent is set to fly back on Monday (August 9) afternoon and with a host of felicitation ceremonies lined up for the medal winners, the celebrations will not stop anytime soon.

The flight carrying the Indian contingent will land in Delhi around 4 pm IST on Monday.

With seven medals in Tokyo, India recorded its best performance in Olympics surpassing the six medal effort in London 2012.

Live TV

Talking about Neeraj, the star athlete from the Panipat district in Haryana created history after he clinched the gold in the javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics and the first in athletics.

Such was his dominance that Chopra stood top amongst all the 12 participating members in all the six rounds as he bagged the gold with a monstrous 87.5m throw in his second event.

It goes without saying that people will line-up outside Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi to welcome Neeraj Chopra and other members of the Indian contingent and for this same reason, Delhi Police have tightened the security at the airport hours before Indian athletes are to return from Tokyo.

A team comprising senior police officials under the Airport Police station took around for checking of Terminal-2 and Terminal-3 where a flight carrying Indian athletes will land anytime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to the Airport Authority.

Sensing the enthusiasm of the people after the stellar performance by both men and women's hockey teams and then, especially Neeraj Chopra, who made a history by winning the Gold medal for javelin, heavy security has been deployed at the exit gate at Terminal-3.

Along with the Delhi Police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and dog squad teams also took a round of the area to ensure the security of the athletes.

Apart from ensuring the safety of the Indian athletes, Delhi Police is also preparing to ensure Covid norms are followed.

"It is expected that a large number of people will gather to welcome Indian athletes. Though entry for the general public is completely prohibited, there is a possibility of a large gathering as people want to have a glimpse of athletes who made the country proud in the Tokyo Olympics," said Krishna Kumar, SHO of Terminal-3, IGI.

The Exit gate would be barricaded and no one would be allowed to reach close to athletes. "They will exit from the airport and will board buses parked close to the exit gate," said another police official who was part of the patrolling team.

Later in the evening, all the medal winners for the country will be felicitated at an event at Hotel Ashoka.

Apart from ensuring the safety of the Indian athletes, Delhi Police is also preparing to ensure Covid norms are followed.

"It is expected that a large number of people will gather to welcome Indian athletes. Though entry for the general public is completely prohibited, there is a possibility of a large gathering as people want to have a glimpse of athletes who made the country proud in the Tokyo Olympics," said Krishna Kumar, SHO of Terminal-3, IGI.

The Exit gate would be barricaded and no one would be allowed to reach close to athletes. "They will exit from the airport and will board buses parked close to the exit gate," said another police official who was part of the patrolling team.

Later in the evening, all the medal winners for the country will be felicitated at an event at Hotel Ashoka in New Delhi.

As per the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with players through a video conferencing during the event.