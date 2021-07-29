Tokyo Olympics hockey: India beat Argentina 3-1 to storm into quarterfinals

The Indian men’s hockey team stormed into the Olympic Games quarterfinal with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina in its penultimate pool match in Tokyo on Thursday (July 29). After goalless first two quarters, India broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Varun Kumar before Vivek Sagar Prasad (58th) and Harmanpreet Singh (59th) struck in the closing minutes of the match to seal the contest.

Argentina’s lone goal came from a penalty corner conversion by Schuth Casella in the 48th minute. By virtue of this win, India have consolidated their position in the second spot of Pool A with three wins and one loss out of four games, behind Australia.

Argentina are struggling at the fifth spot in the six-team pool and need to beat New Zealand in their final preliminary match on Friday to stay in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth.

The top-four make the last-eight stage from each group. India will play hosts Japan in their final pool match on Friday.

The two goals not only sealed victory for India but also brought up their goal difference to zero. The goal difference had dropped to -5 after the humiliating 7-1 defeat to World No 1 Australia. But victories in the last two matches against Spain (3-0) and Thursday’s 3-1 verdict against Argentina virtually assured India the second spot.

India had 14 shots at the goal as compared to only six for Argentina, they had 28 attacking circle penetrations as compared to eight for the South Americans. India held 53% possession as compared to 47% for Argentina, they earned eight penalty corners as against only two for the defending Olympic champions.

India now have nine points from four matches and are placed second behind Australia (12), who have won all four matches so far.

Spain are third with four points from a win and a draw, the same as New Zealand. Argentina also have four points from one win and one draw but trail Spain and New Zealand on goal difference.

Japan with only one draw against New Zealand are placed last in the group with one point.

