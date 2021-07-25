हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Hockey: India suffer humiliating 7-1 defeat against Australia in Pool A game

The Indian men's hockey team was thrashed 1-7 by world no.1 Australia in its second Pool A match of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Tokyo Olympics Hockey: India suffer humiliating 7-1 defeat against Australia in Pool A game
File image (Source: Twitter)

The India men's hockey team was not able to carry their winning momentum from the game against New Zealand as the Manpreet Singh-led side stumbled to an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Australia in their second Group A game in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Australia defeated India 7-1 at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch. India will next take on Spain on Tuesday.

In the first quarter, Australia managed to take the lead as Daniel Beale scored. The Manpreet Singh-led side was not able to get the equaliser in the first quarter and hence the scoreline remained 1-0.

Australia dealt another blow as Jeremy Hayward went through India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and as a result, Australia took a 2-0 lead, creating more pressure on India. In the same quarter, Flynn Ogilvie scored as well, giving Australia a 3-0 lead.

India had no answers to what was being thrown at them, and they once again conceded, to go 0-4 down in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, India finally managed to get on the scoring sheet as 21-year-old Dilpreet Singh rose up to the challenge. However, Australia once again restored their four-goal lead as Blake Govers scored through a penalty stroke, giving Australia a 5-1 lead.

Minutes later, Glovers scored again and Australia gained a 6-1 lead, and India ran the risk of conceding goals in double digits.

In the fourth and final quarter, Australia scored one more goal and in the end, they registered a thundering win.

