Tokyo Olympics India schedule on August 4: India women’s hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain on cusp of making history on Day 13

All eyes will be on India women’s hockey team and Lovlina Borgohain on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as both of them will aim to create history.

A historic feat already achieved, a rampaging Indian women’s hockey team would aim for more glory when it takes on mighty but beatable Argentina in the semifinals of the Olympic Games on Wednesday (August 4). A bunch of 18 fearless and determined Indian women did the unthinkable when they stunned three-time champions Australia 1-0 on Monday to enter the Olympic semifinals for the first time.

Come Wednesday, the Indian women would look to surpass the achievements of their more-admired male counterparts here by reaching their first-ever Olympic final.

Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), who has already secured a medal, will eye to create history when she takes on reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals on Wednesday (August 4), aiming to become the first-ever Indian boxer to advance to the Games final.

The 23-year-old from Assam, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012).

Hers is also the first Olympic medal in boxing in nine years and the aim now is to reach where none before her has reached, the finals.

Also, Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will begin the javelin throw campaign on Wednesday and they will aim to qualify for the finals.

Here’s the complete India schedule for August 4:

ATHLETICS

Men’s javelin throw qualification: Group A – Neeraj Chopra – 5:35 AM IST

Men’s javelin throw qualification: Group B – Shivpal Singh – 7:05 AM IST

BOXING

Women’s welterweight (69kg) semi-final: Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (TUR) – 11 AM IST

GOLF

Women’s Round 1: Aditi Ashok – 5:55 AM IST onwards

Women’s Round 1: Diksha Dagar – 7:39 AM IST onwards

HOCKEY

Women’s semi-final: Argentina vs India – 3:30 PM IST

WRESTLING

Men’s freestyle 57kg round of 16: Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Tigeros (COL) - Fourth bout on Mat A after session starts at 7:30 AM IST

Men’s freestyle 57kg quarter-final: If Ravi Kumar wins

Men’s freestyle 57kg semi-final: If Ravi Kumar wins

Women’s freestyle 57kg round of 16: Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (BLR) - Fifth bout on Mat B after session starts at 7:30 AM IST

Women’s freestyle 57kg quarter-final: If Anshu Malik wins

Women’s freestyle 57kg semi-final: If Anshu Malik wins

Men’s freestyle 86kg round of 16: Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (NGR) - Eighth bout on Mat C after session starts at 7:30 AM IST

Men’s freestyle 86kg quarter-final: If Deepak Punia wins

Men’s freestyle 86kg semi-final: If Deepak Punia wins

(All timings are in IST)