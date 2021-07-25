Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu gets lifetime free supply to PIZZA for winning silver medal

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has earned plenty of plaudits from all around the world after scripting history at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday (July 24) by bringing home a silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category. In the process, Mirabai became just the second female athlete from India to win an Olympic Games silver medal after shuttler PV Sindhu. Mirabai also ended a 21-year wait from a weightlifting after Karnam Malleswari’s bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Mirabai couldn’t stop smiling as she devoured the moment after clinching the first medal for the country at the Olympics. A tight hug with her coach was followed by a little dance before she was crowned on the podium. The champion lifter from Manipur later revealed that she has restricted her diet enough over the last few years, especially after a disappointing 2016 Rio Olympics campaign, where she failed to register even a single legal lift. Mirabai revealed said she will be treating herself to ‘pizza’ to celebrate this historic triumph.

"The first thing I will do is have a pizza. I love pizza’s and I haven’t had one in a while," Chanu was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Domino’s India were quick to react after Chanu revealed her love for pizza and promised the star weightlifter free supply of pizzas for lifetime to honour her triumph.

“She said it, we heard it We never want @mirabai_chanu to wait to eat Slice of pizza again so we’re treating her to FREE Domino’s pizza for life! #PizzasForLife,” Domino’s India wrote in a tweet.

The weightlifter dedicated her elusive medal to the nation and thanked the countrymen for their support. “I won the first medal at Tokyo Olympics yesterday. I want to dedicate this medal to all my countrymen, it's because of them that I have won this medal. I want to thank every Indian for their prayers and support,” Mirabai said in a video message on Sunday (July 25).