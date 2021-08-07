हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympic

Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi speaks to Bajrang Punia after bronze win; Virender Sehwag, Anurag Thakur hail wrestler

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to grappler Bajrang Punia and congratulated him on winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi speaks to Bajrang Punia after bronze win; Virender Sehwag, Anurag Thakur hail wrestler
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia (Source: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to grappler Bajrang Punia and congratulated him on winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Prime Minister also lauded Bajrang for his determination and hard work that has led to the accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised Bajrang Punia for his bronze medal-winning display in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. He said India is thrilled beyond words after the star grappler clinched a bronze medal.

"BRONZE for BAJRANG !!! YOU DID IT ! India is thrilled beyond words. I am so proud of you, loved watching your dominating performance and spectacular finish," Thakur tweeted.

The Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also congratulated wrestler Bajrang for bagging the bronze medal. "India strikes 6th Olympic medal at #Tokyo2020 Congratulations to our star wrestler @BajrangPunia bhai on winning Olympic Bronze Medal! We are so proud of you," Rijiju tweeted.

Also, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag hailed the brilliant performance by Bajrang in the summit clash. "Jai Bajrang Bali.Shaabaash @BajrangPunia on winning the Bronze. Brilliant #BajrangPunia," Sehwag tweeted.

Bajrang won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65kg category in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after defeating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov here at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Saturday. He defeated Niyazbekov 8-0.

As a result of this win, India has equalled its tally of six medals recorded at the London Olympics 2012. In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals.

