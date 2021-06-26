हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu frontrunner to become one of India's flag-bearers at the Games

This time, India will have one male and a female athlete as the flag bearer at the opening ceremony. The Olympics begin July 23.

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu frontrunner to become one of India&#039;s flag-bearers at the Games
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Source: Twitter)

India's star badminton player and Rio Games silver medallist PV Sindhu is a front-runner to become one of the two flag-bearers for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics.

This time, India will have one male and a female athlete as the flag bearer at the opening ceremony. The Olympics begin July 23.

The official announcement will happen at the end of this month but it is all but certain that Sindhu will be one of the flag-bearers.

"Sindhu is likely to be one of the flag-bearers," an IOA source told PTI.

Although there is no rule but the convention has been that last edition''s medal winner always has been the flag-bearer for the next edition.

From last edition, there were two medallists, and one of them wrestler Sakshi Malik has not qualified during this edition.

It is still not clear who among the male athletes will be the joint flag-bearer. Some of the big names include athlete Neeraj Chopra, TT player Sharath Kamal, wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Amit Panghal to name a few.

No male athletes got any medal at the last edition in Rio de Janeiro.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsPV SindhuIndia
Next
Story

Injury scare for Bajrang Punia ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Must Watch

PT9M38S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 25, 2021