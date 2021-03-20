हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manika Batra

Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra seal mixed doubles spot

Indian table tennis duo confirmed their berth in Tokyo Olympics by winning the mixed doubles final of the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament.

Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra seal mixed doubles spot
Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal in action (Source: Twitter)

Indian pair of Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal have qualified for the mixed doubles event of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The World No. 19 Indian pair came from behind to stun Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Jeon Jihee 4-2 in the final clash at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers.

Indian table tennis duo had made their way into the mixed doubles final at the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament after defeating Singapore's Koen Pang Yew En and Lin Ye 4-2 in the last-4 clash in Doha on Friday (March 20).

Sharath and Manika faced a tough challenge in the initial part of the semi-final match as the scores were level at 2-2 after the fourth game. However, the 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist pair managed to hold an edge over the opponent and bagged two successive games to complete a 12-10, 9-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-8, 13-11 victory in 50 minutes.

Earlier on Thursday, all the four Indian paddlers Sharath, Manika, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, and Sutirtha Mukherjee earned themselves singles qualification at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

While Sathiyan and Sutirtha emerged winners in their respective categories of the South Asian Group, Sharath and Manika sealed Tokyo berths by virtue of being the highest-ranked second-placed players.

It will be Sharath's fourth Olympic Games. Sharath had thrashed Rameez 11-4, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 in just 23 minutes and had made the cut based on his superior rankings.

Tokyo Olympics is scheduled from July 23-August 8 this year. The Games were scheduled to be held last year but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Whereas, the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manika BatraAchanta Sharath Kamal2021 Tokyo OlympicsAsian Olympic Qualifiers
Next
Story

Vijender Singh's unbeaten run in professional boxing ends, lose to Artysh Lopsan in Goa

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Priyanka Chopra gave interview to Oprah Winfrey