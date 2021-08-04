Tokyo Olympics Wrestling: Deepak Punia loses semis, to battle for bronze now

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia failed to emulate his countrymate Ravi Kumar Dahiya and lost his 86kg category semifinal to American wrestler David Morris Taylor III at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday (August 4). Punia will now compete in the bronze medal match on Thursday (August 5) evening.

Taylor comprehensively thrashed Punia in the semifinals, emerging victorious with a 10-0 margin inside the first period. Earlier, Punia showed no signs of the niggle that had forced him to pull out of the Poland Open Ranking Series in Warsaw in June, as he defeated China’s Lin Zushen 6-3 in the quarterfinals to set up a last-four clash with former world champion David Morris of the USA.

Punia, silver medallist at the 2019 world championships, was staring at an early exit but the 22-year-old managed a two-point takedown in the final 10 seconds of his bout against the Chinese to keep his Tokyo medal hopes alive.

Though the Chinese coach challenged the validity of the move, the decision to award Punia the bout was upheld. In the Round-of-16 bout Punia had beaten Nigeria`s Ekerekeme Agiomor 12-1 on technical superiority to secure a quarterfinal berth.

