हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Wrestling: Deepak Punia loses semis, to battle for bronze now

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia lost his 86kg category semifinal at Tokyo Olympics to United States' David Morris Taylor III and will now fight for bronze medal.

Tokyo Olympics Wrestling: Deepak Punia loses semis, to battle for bronze now
Indian wrestler Deepak Punia lost in the 86kg category semifinal at Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Twitter)

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia failed to emulate his countrymate Ravi Kumar Dahiya and lost his 86kg category semifinal to American wrestler David Morris Taylor III at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday (August 4). Punia will now compete in the bronze medal match on Thursday (August 5) evening.

Taylor comprehensively thrashed Punia in the semifinals, emerging victorious with a 10-0 margin inside the first period.  Earlier, Punia showed no signs of the niggle that had forced him to pull out of the Poland Open Ranking Series in Warsaw in June, as he defeated China’s Lin Zushen 6-3 in the quarterfinals to set up a last-four clash with former world champion David Morris of the USA.

Punia, silver medallist at the 2019 world championships, was staring at an early exit but the 22-year-old managed a two-point takedown in the final 10 seconds of his bout against the Chinese to keep his Tokyo medal hopes alive.

Though the Chinese coach challenged the validity of the move, the decision to award Punia the bout was upheld. In the Round-of-16 bout Punia had beaten Nigeria`s Ekerekeme Agiomor 12-1 on technical superiority to secure a quarterfinal berth.

(More to come)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsDeepak Punia
Next
Story

India vs Argentina semifinal women's hockey, Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Argentina equalises in 2nd quarter, IND 1-1 ARG

Must Watch

PT6M53S

Kashmir 2.0: How much the situation changed regarding militancy after Article 370's abrogation? Know from J&K IGP